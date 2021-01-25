Editor: Thank God for the letters to the editor on Jan. 21. Thanks to Bruce, Kurt, Ted, Fred and Doug. All right on. For those of you who may not have read “other views” by Christine Flowers, do your utmost to read her article, which is not something you might want to read or hear, but it is what the Democrats and socialist have in store for we conservatives. It didn’t take long for Biden too long to get on the wrong side of Canada and all the folks working on the XL pipe line. Think the union people might be upset?
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.