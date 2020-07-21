Editor: Why hasn’t the virus killed thousands of homeless people? They do not wear masks, wash their hands or follow social distancing and are not under lock down rules. They are out in the fresh air, hanging out with their fellow homeless residents. Anyone have an answer?
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
