Editor: It is so sad and stupid that voters did not fact check and see that Mark Kelly had business dealings with China. You think maybe he just might be compromised in more ways than one? He spent a lot of time in China. I think we have a lot of people in Washington who love China and do as they say. Think it’s all about money?
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
