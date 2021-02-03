Editor: Why was I the only one to see the video of the House and Senate police opening doors of both chambers and letting the so-called violent folks inside. Police even had some friendly dialogue with these folks as they walked inside in a neat single file. No doubt Antifa went in at the same time. Something smells when it comes to the Capital Police. Now you people who only watch fake news would not have seen that video I saw. Try watching a news station that tells both sides of the story.
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.