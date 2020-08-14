Editor: Bruce Warner was right on with his letter. I have pictures of what he wrote about, featured in my Time-Life books of the war.
They include pictures of people lined up to be forced onto the cattle cars to be taken to the camps or ovens.
Because each person, subject, had to be naked, I have pictures of piles of shoes, pants, jackets, coats, dresses and any other items that Hitler did not want to waste.
Could it happen here? You bet. We see that thinking every day on the news that tells the truth as you see the Black Lives Matter, Antifa and others that yell "kill, kill.
Now on to the letter by B. Williams. Shootings can not be fake because you have a time, place and body. Fake news has none of those elements. They are made up stories to make someone look bad.
Why didn't she condem the burning of cities, looting of businesses and the throwing of objects to hurt or kill police officers?
I think she is real fake in her thinking. What Trump has done has been for the people and country.
Now my opinion: If I had my way, hundred and hundred of looters, arsonists and object throwers would be dead in the streets. They are felons out to do harm to who ever and what ever.
Dale Woller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Here are a few things Trump has done "for our country:"
1) Biggest stock market drop;
2) Highest national debt;
3) Most convicted team members;
4) Most pandemic infections in world history.
5) Use of military troops against citizens of the United States.
6) American’s being banned from traveling to Europe.
7) The deaths of more 160,000 Americans due to the trump virus.
8) Most disastrous drop in GDP in our nation's history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.