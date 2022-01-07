It was unthinkable that Americans would storm the Capitol a year ago Thursday with the intention of doing harm to members of Congress and overturning a lawful election. Yet it happened.
America is experiencing ideological, religious, political and economic fractures that test basic beliefs in uncharted ways. We share common values, or so we wish to believe, but also have allowed conspiracy theories, unvarnished exercise of power and selective interpretations of selective facts, or in the absence of facts, fantasies and outright lies, to define and divide us.
If we believe America is an exceptional nation, then we must also believe in peaceful resolutions of political disputes, the peaceful transfer of power and the enduring importance of constitutional norms and institutions. What we can’t abide is a medieval storming of the castle and capitulation to the darkest and worst instincts.
— Dallas Morning News
