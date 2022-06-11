Last week’s news that the European Union has reached an agreement to sharply curtail the purchase of Russian oil is a welcome development that signals the continent is not only united against the genocidal attack on Ukraine but that its political leaders are prepared to make hard choices in response.
It’s a choice worth remembering as Americans labor under high gas prices this summer. And it’s a reminder of why we need a robust domestic energy industry that includes the continued development of oil and gas production as well as investment in renewable energy research and infrastructure.
According to The Associated Press, European Union nations rely on Russia for 25% of their oil and 40% of their gas. Last week’s decision involved only oil. Weaning off gas will be far harder.
Reports early last week suggested President Joe Biden would travel to Saudi Arabia in hopes of persuading its leader to put more oil into the market. The president dialed that down later in the week when he said he had “no direct plans at the moment.”
The president shouldn’t go at all. The Saudi regime is a pariah state. U.S. intelligence under Biden determined Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was personally responsible for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In March, Human Rights Watch reported that the Saudi regime killed 81 men in a mass execution. More than half of those were of the Shia Muslim minority.
Opening the OPEC oil machine might be a fast path to relief at the pump, but it would come at the price of cozying up to petrol tyrants. How about, instead, this country do all it can to support domestic production?
No, that wouldn’t have the same immediate effect on prices at the pump. But it would be a better long-term strategy than spending time with the Saudi prince.
U.S. production is already high. The country produced 11.6 million barrels of crude per day in March, the most recent figure listed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s lower than the record high of 12.9 million barrels per day in November 2019. But the average daily production so far this year is higher than any production level before 2018.
Instead of getting on a plane to Saudi Arabia, the president would do better by the country if he stayed home and worked on delivering a domestic energy policy that maximized all of our resources and generated a more powerful American future.
BB aka SB I don't tell lies I just state my opinion based on what comes out of your mouth. And just why aren't you getting an electric car yet, your leader wants you to. And on that subject just where do you think all the electric power is going to come from to keep those car batteries charged. Wind and solar aren't the answer yet as they don't contribute enough now to the big picture. I have a feeling that you are happy to see the extremely high gas prices like so many other brain dead people who believe in Biden. Apparently you aren't really paying attention to you boys track record. He is in the toilet just waiting to be flushed by his own people. He has become so toxic that most demorats excluding the radicals are trying to distance themselves from him. Some demorats who were running for some office kept Biden away from their campaigns. What does that say about your guy. I think you need to take a nap as your brain is fizzling just like Bidens. Maybe an ice-cream cone will help I know Biden thinks it does.
Weakling Trump did nothing about the Khashoggi dismembering. But, son-in-law Jared solicited $2b loan from the Saudis. Geez, talk about swamp monsters.
Fascists control the oil. The world is in for a rough ride unless we muscle up and change course. Putin knows it, the Arabs know it. Now, you know it.
-RobertsonO
Simple Solution!! Just return to President Donals J. Trump's Policies!! Simple, Easy, and Affordable. This Country has so much oil and Gas it is sickening to hurt honest hard working Americans. BUT!! YES, The U.S. probably deserves $10.00 gas and all that goes with it. We had a President who had this Country and it's Economy running better than it has in many years. The only problem was "The Swamp" did not want the "Changes" he was making and some Americans just "Can't Handle The Truth" WELL, for you people, How do you like it now? [ohmy]
vinnie, amazing how you still here and support the orange low-life who worked with Putin for four years to destroy our nation.
I see BB you are continuing to be the towns moron with your comments about Trump and Putin. It's must be that your thick scull can't absorb the fact that it was H.Clinton who conspired with the Russians. The Russians and even China didn't want Trump to be our president as they knew they couldn't browbeat him and it was proven time and time again that they didn't like him. Now they got just exactly what they want with this brain dead corrupt swamp creature occupying our WH. They have Biden in a corner and he knows it. You watch when China goes after Taiwan Biden will head for his basement bunker and suck on ice-cream. I see where the corrupt left leaning press is starting to wake up and realize that Biden is a disaster. Even the new leadership at CNN is going after their own to straighten up or hit the road.
And still you never mention any conservation measures people can take in reducing oil consumption. It seems people don't want to make necessary sacrifices in our lifestyles that will result in less oil consumption. The most egregious abuse, waste of oil resource is drive-up window service. I shake my head every time I pass by lines of vehicles (a/c on or not) waiting in a drive-up cue. You deserve $10/gal fuel for such abuse. But it is the rest of us who are suffering your selfish wastefulness both in the cost of fuel and by harm caused by burning fossil fuel.
So ya, President Joe Biden, ban drive-up window service IMMEDIATELY, please.
-RobertsonO
Well said, RO. I stopped using drive-thrus because they are a massive waste of fuel.
Big talker: you probably stopped going to the drive thrus because your big gas gussler wouldn't fit in the small drive up driveways. Are you going to get an electric car or are you just going to continue to shame everyone who doesn't agree with your mindset.
Gosh roge, I see you are taking up davey's habit of posting lies about me. I do not own a "big gas guzzler." In fact I drive a Ford Escape that fits comfortably in any drive-thru driveway. And no I am not currently considering the purchase of an EV, however I may do so in the future. And anyone who has been "shamed" by my comments knows they have a right to be ashamed of themselves - you know, like you posting lies about me. SHAME ON YOU!
