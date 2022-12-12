The U.S. job market is humming, with more than 10.7 million openings across the country. That’s good news. But what might be even better long-term news is that the need for workers is shifting how some employers are thinking about college. According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, more employers are moving away from the requirement that applicants have a four-year college degree.

We read that as a good thing. Treating a college degree as the American token to upward mobility has created all sorts of distorted market incentives that are harmful to young people in myriad ways.

