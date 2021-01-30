Environmental activists a decade ago made the Keystone XL pipeline into a symbol of Big Oil and tailpipe pollution. By killing federal permits for the project on his very first day in office, President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 made the Keystone pipeline a fresh symbol of the Democrats’ drive to eliminate fossil fuels.
In reality, the Keystone pipeline is hardly relevant to Biden’s goal of reducing pollution. Killing the project does not remove a single car from the road or add even one solar panel to the grid. While it sets the tone for a more environmentally minded administration, whether Biden achieves any reduction in pollution will depend on a strategy to build opportunities for conservation and renewable energy.
At the same time, Biden’s vision of building the U.S. renewables industry in terms of energy consumed, infrastructure built and jobs created, is worth keeping an open mind about. It will be important to closely observe whether Biden is swapping Keystone for renewable energy, infrastructure and jobs, or whether he is swapping a modern oil pipeline for aging oil infrastructure.
Our hope is that the decision to nix the Keystone pipeline is followed up by smart initiatives that drive us to a more energy efficient country in ways that are affordable for all Americans. This past year, for example, we all saw the benefits of driving less.
— The Dallas Morning News
