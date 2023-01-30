Editor: The article in Sunday’s newspaper about water conservation makes me wonder what our City Council is doing. They continue to approve housing projects all over the city. For example, an 87 unit apartment building, a new tract at Northpoint, a new track in the Foothills and possibly 1,000 homes above Lowes — where in the heck is the water going to come from? Our streets are a mess. The sewer is a debacle. They continue to pile on the backs of the citizens. Being a single man in a small home I use very little water. No pool, no lawn and only cactus that I water once a week in the summer. I don’t water at all in the winter. So you’re going to continue with housing that’s going to cost me more for the water that I use? This is unfair. Why doesn’t the city put a moratorium on pool building and certain landscaping? Come on Cal Sheehy, give me some answers.
Dan Bell
