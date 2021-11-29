Editor: In the last 35 years I’ve lived in Lake Havasu City I’ve written two letters. First one on the trash debacle where they forced us into these new ugly containers and quit taking used motor oil but charged us more to cover the cost of their new trucks to dump their new trash cans.
The second letter was more recent (two weeks ago) it was in reference to the sewer debacle. Now the one today. I read with great interest that the most intelligent city council approved 350 to 400 more homes up behind Lowe’s. They’re trying to tell you it’s a trailer park but it’s not and what difference would that make there’s still going to be people living in there using water. So here we go adding 350 to 400 more houses of varying sizes. But it also states that they’re going to have a resort style swimming pool. What is it with these morons they don’t know that we’re running out of water here like A lot of the western states. It’s ludicrous to know that we’re in this drought situation and they continue to OK these new projects With no thought about water and resort style swimming pools. I say once again like I did my last letter we need to vote them all out, all of them every single one of them out and replace them with people who care about our city before it’s to late.
Dan Bell
Lake Havasu City
