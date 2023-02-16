Editor: I sent a letter about two weeks ago asking our mayor to give us some answers on why they continue to approve new housing in our community. During which time we’re in a tier 2 water restriction, headed for tier 3. It’s literally insanity to continue to build houses and swimming pools when we have these restrictions. They continue to approve this build with these restrictions, 87 apartments proposed here, a new tract of homes up in the Foothills, I could go on but I’m sure you all understand and see it in the paper also.
We need some answers. Where is this water going to come from our streets are in terrible shape the traffic is getting to be a nightmare in this town. Why doesn’t the council concentrate on improving our community not continuing to build and build and build. Well, Mr. Sheehy, if you’re not gonna give him some answers, perhaps the city Council explain why they continue to approve housing.
