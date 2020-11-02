Editor: It appears this presidential election comes down to do you like me or not. The Republicans are Trumpers or not. In 2016 Mohave Co. voted 74 to 22 for Trump. La Paz County voted 69 to 27. I am going to place my bets on 2020L 64 to 32 Mohave and 59 to 47 for La Paz County. Let us get this done and over.
Dan Schlecht
Parker
