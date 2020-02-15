Editor: Is Atlantic City a fiscal model for the Trump administration’s government budget? The basic premise of the boondoggle was to over inflate and exaggerate the whole enterprise.
His real estate business used other peoples money, and did not pay for services and materials. Promises were given to the locals and not kept.
Personally Trump made out OK but not many others. It is apparent that the Republicans do not like to pay taxes or pay the bills. I have always thought having a large debt is a bad situation. Trump has basically said the national debt is not important.
Make America Great is the only thing important for the president. He is living for now and not the future.
This is not an issue for all of us older folks because the end is near. This applies to many other short sighted policies.
President Trump appears to care about him,and his vision of America in the present and not in the future.
When the economic bubble explodes maybe we can all look at our fiscal, moral, and ethical responsibility.
We won’t have the means to carry on our run away consumerism.
Dan Schlecht
Parker
