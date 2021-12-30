Editor: Yes, many of us do yearn for a “time past” where society was orderly and respected. Note that we were never perfect but lived a peaceful existence. That existence was often challenged by those who wanted to change a peaceful life to one of lawlessness and war. Yes Mr. Tunnell ,the Revolution divided our country but independence from a tyranical overlord was a positive step to freedom. The antebellum south (southern democrats) was another period where the “orderly” concept of a united Country was challenged. democrats started a Civil War that killed over 700,000 Americans. You also mentioned the Vietnam War which the Democrats started and overplayed. If the Democrats continue to disrupt our peaceful lives we will never reach a “respected” society. You say further that if you do not love America,” we want you to move to an “undesirable” spot on the globe. If you think it is an undesirable spot, why are you trying to change this Country into another undesirable spot?
I will say it again, the Democratic administrations have led us into every major war this Country has fought from the Civil War to wars in the Middle East. Over a million Americans have died in these wars. The Democrats are also the only Administration that has tactically deployed a nuclear weapon, and they did it twice!
Yes Mr. Tunnell, we elected Trump as a stop gap to the denigration of our Constitution, lawlessness, wasteful spending, open boarders, name calling, lying, support to Countries that are dangerous to America, packing our Supreme Court for political gains, attempting tp bankrupt our Country, accusing those who disagree as being racists, attacking our allies, and in your words attacking a duly elected President by fabricating lies about Russia.
Hope you had a good Christmas too !
Dan Schulenburg
Lake Havasu City
[298 words]
