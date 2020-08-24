Education is key on covid compliance
Editor: A positive covid test is not a death sentence. Much depends on age and pre-existing conditions. People of all ages are dying, and surviving. Many have persistent issues ranging from loss of sense of smell to constant shortness of breath. They never truly heal, never completely recover. Do you wish to roll those dice with you and your family’s lives?
A recent letter writer’s knowledge of what is not being reported is mistaken. The day I read the letter, NBC news was reporting a drop in positive cases in Arizona. Claims were proved wrong the day that letter published.
The writer has the wrong impression of contact tracing and its purpose. It’s used to trace the people contacted by someone with a positive test result, not to trace where they might have contracted the virus. This effort moves into the future, not back into the past. This is why rapid test results are so important. Results taking many days are all but worthless tracking who may have been infected by positive but asymptomatic people.
Health officials are going back to some death reports to get accurate numbers of covid deaths. Scientists differentiate the Covid-19 coronavirus from other viruses through genetics, which is accurate science and gives an accurate cause of death. Mohave County deaths currently run about 5% of positive cases.
The best way to gain compliance is to educate people with results of scientific research, not angry voices. Risk avoidance is our best weapon. Until there are more answers or a vaccine we must use what works now: Science.
Masks and social distancing mandates are helping.
These mandates work to limit the spread of the coronavirus and save lives, just like other mandates save lives: like child car seats, brake lights and smoke alarms.
Dan Wesley
Lake Havasu City
