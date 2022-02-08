Editor: Inflation destroys the value, ie. purchasing power of your currency by devaluing your U.S. dollar. Inflation is “up close and personal,” and it is a financial pandemic that affects everyones money. Think of inflation as an invisible silent robber who has full time access to your checking account, savings account and safety deposit box, IRA and 401K withdrawing your money at will whenever everything you buy increases in price.
At the end of the Carter administration in 1980 the U.S. inflation rate was 14.5%, the national debt was $1 trillion dollars, the Federal Reserve discount rate was 10%, the annual interest payment on the national debt was $100 million dollars per year, and the daily interest payment on the debt was $3 million dollars per day.
Today, the U.S. inflation rate is 7% , the national debt is $30 trillion dollars, the Federal Reserve discount rate is .25%, the annual interest payment on the national debt is $365 billion dollars per year, and the daily interest payment on the national debt is $1 billion dollars per day.
At the end of the first year of the Biden administration, in January 2022 the U.S. inflation rate was 7%, which is half of what the inflation rate was in 1980. That sounds relatively harmless, but it was only 1.5% one year ago when Biden took office.
In 1980 the Federal Reserve doubled the interest rate from 10% to 20% to slow borrowing to curb inflation and it worked.
That tactic will not work today because a doubling of the interest rate from .25% to .50% will result in a doubling of the current $1 billion interest payment per day to $2 billion per day on todays 30 trillion national debt. The annual interest payment would also double from $365 billion to $735 billion dollars per year.
The only way for the U.S. government to pay $1 billion dollars per day interest on today’s $30 trillion dollar national debt is to print more paper currency which leads to increased hyper-inflation. It is a vicious cycle from which there is no escape other than the complete collapse of the U.S. monetary system, ie. bankruptcy!
A period of inflation is always followed by a recession, and a period of hyper-inflation is always followed by a depression.
The U.S. Government now owes 50% more money than it makes in one year with no end in sight. The near term for the U.S. economy looks to be terrible while the long term looks to be disastrous!
The wild spending and printing of dollars has put the Fed and all of us in a box from which there is no escape.
Dani Banks
Lake Havasu City
