Editor: Here is why we are in such dire trouble: It is the Federal Reserve’s responsibility to control inflation. Their only tool to control inflation is by raising the Federal Discount Rate to match the inflation rate. The current reported government inflation rate is now at 10%.
On March 16, the Federal Reserve raised the Discount Rate by .25% (1/4 of a point) added to the current Discount Rate of .25% bringing the total now to .50% (1/2 of 1%) Thus doubling the interest payment on the $30 Trillion national debt to over a Trillion dollars per year.
Each future additional .25% (1/4%) raise in the Discount Rate increases the interest payment on the $30 Trillion National Debt an additional .5 Trillion (1/2 trillion) dollars per year.
That move on the part of the Federal Reserve is like sending one firefighter out to a raging, out of control, forest fire to pee on it to help put out the fire!
The Federal Reserve says it plans to raise the discount rate again by .25% as many as four times this year. That will be like sending four more firefighters, one at a time, out to pee on the wildfire. And now you know why we are in such dire trouble. An old saying “save your money for a rainy day.” Well the “rainy day” is here, but it is a tsunami!
Dani Banks
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.