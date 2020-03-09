Editor: Alliance Metals is finally getting close to a vote by the La Paz County Supervisors to approve or disapprove their heavy industrial proposal for the Wenden-Salome area, and there is fear in the community that the two supervisors that do not represent the local district might vote for approval.
A Supervisor’s vote to approve Alliance’s applications would:
• Introduce a new heavy industrial factory into an area of the County which does not now have — nor which has ever had — any heavy industrial operations, ipso facto creating a precedent for future heavy industrial development,
• independently make a major change to La Paz County’s comprehensive plan by substantially altering the county’s land use mixture and balance, and make this change without the thorough public input and approval that created the Plan,
• provide county assistance to an inexperienced business to heal their own self-inflicted wounds incurred from consistently making bad business and public relations decisions.
Since the annual tax revenue to be received by the county from this factory is small (approximately $9,000), and the number of new jobs is estimated to only be 20 (at $13.00 per hour and up), I would ask why and to what advantage any La Paz County Supervisor would:
• vote against the County’s rightfully constituted Comprehensive Plan, which does not include the McMullen Valley as an area for heavy industrial development,
• vote against the loudly proclaimed will of the local residents to keep heavy industry and its new sources of risk and pollution out of our valley,
• vote against the unanimous recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission to deny Alliance’s applications?
I have yet to hear a good answer.
Daniel Berg
Salome
