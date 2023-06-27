Editor: As a member of the community choir, I just found out the intentions of the Havasu school board contemplating increasing the fees charged to the volunteer community music oriented organizations.
This financial obligation in the next fiscal year will be a blow to their existence. Covid, no doubt, affected all of America. These proposed fees, like covid, will cause many of us a fatal blow. There will be little chance of recovery.
“Community oriented”. It would seem to have some meaning to it. I would think that a community with a strong active base would be an asset in promoting the value of the town to outside interests.
Perhaps, when we have out tickets printed next season, if there even is a next season, we should list the price of the tickets plus a school community tax of 5 dollars a ticket or maybe more!
It also occurs to me that this is more than trickle-down economics that could become a political one for those running for re-election. Maybe this is not Pandora’s box you are opening but a very active bees nest.
I could say more but in all fairness, you should have an opportunity to reconsider or adjust your intended fees to a reasonable amount that could be tolerated by all concerned and could continue with our scholarship program on which your decision making will definitely have an affect,
We love our town and the opportunity to contribute to its vibrant well-being and would hate to see the activities we like to participate in be forced to end.
