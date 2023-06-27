Editor: As a member of the community choir, I just found out the intentions of the Havasu school board contemplating increasing the fees charged to the volunteer community music oriented organizations.

This financial obligation in the next fiscal year will be a blow to their existence. Covid, no doubt, affected all of America. These proposed fees, like covid, will cause many of us a fatal blow. There will be little chance of recovery.

