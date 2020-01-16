Editor: Before we start criticizing the goings-on in whatever party we associate with, we need to recognize that we need to be on God’s side. We are all sinners and need to realize that.
Citizen Trump, like it or not, is President Trump and our hatred needs to be addressed. Whether you like the man or not, and there is more than enough to discuss, his actions are on behalf of the people and not self serving, unlike most of the people who accuse him of wrongdoing. There seems to be an endless pile of rocks to throw at this man and it has become more than obvious that those throwing them are not looking at their own characters.
As far as being required to bring the short comings of our electorate to their attention, it is meant to be with the purpose of building character, not tearing it down. Just look at the progress that has been made, is it because the president has accomplished so much that the frustrations of his critics leaves them unable to accept his actions? How can we vote for people who are so selfish as to not put the good of the nation before their own selfish interests?
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Daniel, Thank you for your thoughts! The majority of people here in town agree with you. I'm talking about the town of Lake Havasu City in case some should become confused.
Just out of curiosity which "God" would that be? And just be accurate, this is "your" president -
1) The “billionaire” who hides his tax returns (after promising to release them).
2) The “genius” who hides his college grades.
3) The “businessman” who bankrupted a casino.
4) The “playboy” who pays for sex.
5. The “Christian” who does not go it church.
6. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charities.
7. The “patriot” who dodged the draft.
8. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.