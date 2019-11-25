Editor: This letter is not written to be politically correct, but honest. Politically correct is an unacceptable cover up that is meant to negate true feelings, it seeks to tickle the ears rather than express real sentiment.
Perpetrators, who really are traitors to our Constitution who seek to twist it to satisfy their subversive agenda, have recently unmasked themselves by their actions and their inaction.
It is not for us to throw stones, but be aware and responsible in our response, in the upcoming elections. Peace comes from honesty. The unrest, anger, and hatred hidden in their blanket of lies, creates such counterbalance and division that it is devastating to our nation. The only thing we need to fear is our complacency and remaining silent and have no response to their actions. There is no need to despair but to be vigilant in our response, no need for anger but love, not hatred but prayer. Let not their persecution of truth persist.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.