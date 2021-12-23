Editor: In a recent issue wthere was a Democrat’s description of the Republican party. That same description I could have applied ot the Democrat party. We fall short of our goal when we look at the shortcomings of others and only end up in frustration.
That is not what we are created for and it only leaves us with a negative attitude. At this Chrstmas season, we need to be focused more on what we can do through the love we have for one another. There is no doubt we need to be paying attention to the political climate we live in; its events and participants seem often far from being of a selfless nature. The swamp seems to have more quick sand in it than expected, but President Trump really made a good effort at putting us on the right track. Like him or not, his efforts were genuine and the direction of his efforts were positive. The one thing we need to do is remain unified in our belief and focus on the welfare of our country. As we approach the celebration of Jesus’ birth, we need to be more aware that there is only one truth that is absolute, that of love.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
