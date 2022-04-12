Editor: The enemy of my enemies is my friend. Well, with all the rhetoric that our opinions seem to lead us to, we seem to ignore the obvious. Lies, lies and more lies! The gospel tells us to love our enemies. We overlook the feelings of others. All of us are fueled by the lies told to us by the media. The sensationalism that must be “the story” at any cost in its relative truth which often times is no truth at all. For some, it is an excuse to indoctrinate us to their way of thinking. For others, it is just the compulsion of always being right.
We all need to realize we need to be Americans first, not Democrats with a closet full of skeletons, or Republicans who are no better. The good of the nations is at stake and we all need the veil of inaccuracy we are told to believe, to be pierced. It is a shame that we need to lower ourselves to supporting the standards of so many ranking politicians.
Perhaps instead of getting on one of their band wagons, there is a need for prayer and contemplation. To think for ourselves instead of following those who truly lack in leadership but who are only concerned for their own welfare.
The here and now are not supplying us with an instant gratification that is ongoing. It all comes to an abrupt end and leaves us unsatisfied. If only we would wake up and look at the hereafter which we seem to totally ignore. True peace and joy only come from one place.
Jesus Christ leads the only way that can lead to the eternal desires of men’s hearts who find their vindication in following Him. It is the true love we are all called to be. We the people need to stop clamoring, think of who we are instead of who the media and politicians are.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
