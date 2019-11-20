Editor: We are all sinners and fall short of the glory of God, yet God calls us all to himself, and forgives those who seek his forgiveness. There are those among us who throw stones, Who think themselves above the law, or who try to change the law to suit themselves.
Let us not succumb to the failures that politicians who seek righteousness by the condemnation of others try to impose on us. Let truth win out and freedom ring.
Let us not take on the yoke of despair but realize that through Christ we are made worthy, by His dying for the Love of us.
The Battle Hymn of the Republic says it all. There are those who would rather choose to battle the Republic.
Whose side are you on? Think about it.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
No worries, Daniel, the evangelical trumpublicans are continually reminding us how firm they are in their commitment to the TEN SUGGESITONS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.