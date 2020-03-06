Editor: When you consider all of the adverse accusations our president has been subjected to and accused of since his running for president, who would ever think that impeachment might be considered a “badge of courage” instead of embarrassment?
The accusations were deliberate and irresponsible, concocted by the embarrassing un-American Democrat party. In spite of it all, President Trump is still having success in running the country. Thank you, Mr. President, for your steadfast focus on all situations presented to you and your ability on getting a lot of your agenda accomplished, in the face of such adversity. You deserve another four years!
May we be as bold and strong as you have been in administering our great nation.
May we elect a congress that will truly have our president's back and legislate instead of aggravate with such an injurious, malicious attitude as has been displayed. Thank you, President Trump, for your service!
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
