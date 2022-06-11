Editor: How can we express sorrow for the repeated killings that take place and not have such anguish and pain for those who are so willingly killed for the sake of individual pleasure or satisfaction for those taken from us by abortion and sexual abuse?
Are we so bad as not to see the evil we subscribe to by such a lack of faith and regard for life as a gift from God? We truly need to make an inward look and realize that omission can bear as much guilt as commission. We need to stop the hate and criticism and look at the good that builds instead of destroys. It is in our loving of one another as God intends for us to live.
True, there is greed and evil that we cannot ignore that we need to take care of in our elections, but we need to remain focused on the positive and not the lies that we participate in by listening to those who try to form our opinions with their lies.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
