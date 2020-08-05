Editor: In the name of the First Amendment, we are ignoring the Ten Commandments. Instead of thinking, perhaps we need to seriously be praying. Without love there is no true existence. We are all called to be, to represent the love of God. It isn’t so much that Black lives matter, rather that all lives matter. Does it ever occur to us that it is God who really matters?
Make no mistake insurrectionists are at the throat of this nation. It is ours to lose. There are elements who, like him or not, are acting out of the fear of seeing President Trump win re-election. They will go to any length for that not to happen. They want to stop the man who has the nation at heart and proves it time and time again. God created man for himself, yet man continuously desires to follow selfish behavior instead of being selfless. The evil that is being imposed on us is but a rehearsal of what will happen if we don’t get our priorities straight.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
Well, since yu are the one who brought upp "GOD" For God's sake drop the Black Lives Matter TRASH. I am so sick of that SCAM. The few at the top are laughing all the way to the bank, while letting the flunkies on the street do their dirty Work. Drop it already.!!
Man created god.
Furthermore, #45 has broken all 10 of your commandments.
“Christopher” please do all a favor! Name them...
