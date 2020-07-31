Editor: When one is called on to witness, to explain, to reveal reason for actions that is then told how to respond to questions that are not questions but accusations, it’s a kangaroo court, my first reaction to what went on in the hallowed house of congress yesterday.
Is this the kind of respect we can expect if the democrats actually were to win the election?
A warning perhaps of the duplicity and its inaction that has plagued our government for the past four years. The fly is in the ointment! We had better be aware of what is in store for us by the seedy hands that condemn, that unjustifiably draw attention to untruths by accusations that take the truth out by its imposition.
Today, the behavior of such a supposedly illustrious group of people was a disappointment. These are the people we elected to represent us!
The reflection on such action probably is not worth the time to even remark on were it not for the fact that such behavior needs itself, condemnation. We all need do something about it when election time gives us the opportunity to take care of things.
There is nothing to be proud of in the America we have been exposed to of late. God have mercy on all of us if we allow it to persist.
We are all called to honor, dignity, and a selfless love for all mankind, let it be our guide.
Daniel F. Tondre
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.