Editor: There is a short history to the violence we are experiencing today. The tragedies that are brought about by the anger and hatred that are manifested.
Beginning with the relative truth so expressed in the defense of a president, the lies that allowed Roe vs. Wade to become law, the political lies that were leaked to discredit candidates for the supreme court, as well as those who were created to discredit and lead to the impeachment process against the president, the religious abuse from the bottom up of so many religious leaders. The sexual exploitations of so many, the violence encouraged in the computer games that encourage a deceptive society. These are only a few of the ills facing our society.
We are reaping the results of our lack of response, our indifference to this type of activity. The fraud, the greed, the political power grab by those two seek to control and change our government to suit themselves, the selfish instead of selfless behavior of so many. All of the above contribute to the consequences of the actions that are plaguing our society today. It is time we become proactive in our participation in our government, in the American process. We need to take off our red and our blue ties and get back to the red white and blue that truly represents us as a people undivided truly with justice and liberty for all.
The true spirit of America is the spirit of God, instilled in us body and soul.
Morality cannot be legislated, relative truth is no truth at all and we need to stop kidding ourselves into believing that it is the other guy who is at fault.
Let us stop playing the blame game and get back to the good of the nation being the good of the people in one nation under God with liberty and true justice for all.
