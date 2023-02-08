Editor: There is a short history to the violence we are experiencing today. The tragedies that are brought about by the anger and hatred that are manifested.

Beginning with the relative truth so expressed in the defense of a president, the lies that allowed Roe vs. Wade to become law, the political lies that were leaked to discredit candidates for the supreme court, as well as those who were created to discredit and lead to the impeachment process against the president, the religious abuse from the bottom up of so many religious leaders. The sexual exploitations of so many, the violence encouraged in the computer games that encourage a deceptive society. These are only a few of the ills facing our society.

