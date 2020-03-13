Editor: Sadness is found in the many forms of the deprivation of life. The value placed on the unborn is tragic to say the least. Abortion attained its legal status by means of deception. The perpetrators of such actions have since re-evaluated their position on abortion, bu the law still stands.
If a child is not to be kept by a parent, then proper arrangements can be made, but not at the cost of the child’s life. It should be remembered at all times that life is sacred and is to be protected and preserved at all costs.
Sen. Schumer is old enough to remember that Roe v. Wade was a sham. It was the result of false representation which his party has been supporting for years. They are a party of inhumans and the whirlwind he spoke of in a speech about the Supreme Court very well may be an eternal one. One of which I would not like to be on the receiving end.
Schumer and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi will find in November they have sealed the fate of their party. It cannot come too soon.
Women most definitely have rights, but so do the children — and more than 40 million of them have had their rights denied. Somebody is going to pay.
We have been quite for too long, and yes, November’s poll results should speak loud and clear.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.