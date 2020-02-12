Editor: Political correctness is far from correctness. It has sunk to new lows as it is exposing so many flaws in our human behavior. How can it be said people believe in God when their actions display the opposite? So much anger and hatred are truly depressing and do not exemplify people who profess to seek the good of the nation. The voice of duplicity is loud and clear. Is this the unfortunate definition of politics? You can’t mix religion with politics; it’s time that we take those who do out of politics. These antics are too obvious to ignore, lies that profess to be truths, so unbelievable. They need not be tolerated. We truly need to be a prayerful country. Pray for all those who are so misguided and who have come to believe themselves in the error of their ways. They need to be about building the nation and not destroying it just to gain political power. A man once said to another, “I’m boss and you’re nothing.” The reply was “you’re right! You’re boss over nothing.” This seems to be the attitude of those who would destroy the nation to gain control over it.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
