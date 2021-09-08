Editor: We need to be focused on the deepest meaning of the reason for creation. Our living it as God ordained it. Love and caring for the brotherhood of man. This is the strength of the American Dream. Let us not lose it or allow it to be stolen by the selfish attitudes and power grabbers who want to enslave us to their desires and lifestyles that are contrary to our own, all in the name of freedom. The proof is in our losing our peace and joy.
There once was a bumper sticker that said “Know God, Know Peace, No God, No Peace”. There is a lot of truth in that one.
We need to be one and holy even in our diversity. Good is only real in its goodness. Love is only love in its selflessness.
Our unity is only found in God, the proof of it is obvious by our division and our strife. We need to be focused, contemplate and pray. This is not religion, it is truth, to deny it is to put your head in the sand and be oblivious to what is going on.
There is no greater country on Earth than America. We are so privileged to have the opportunity to live here. For the sake of our children, let us not allow it to be taken from us.
We need to be responsible for our actions as well as our inaction. People used to come to this country to become a part of it. Today, there are too many who come to change it or steal it away or destroy it by division, anger, and hate in our families, in our churches, and in our politics. Just look around you and see what is happening.
The poor choices we are making or allowing others to impose on us all in the name of freedom, will end up being no freedom at all. God, indeed, Bless America.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
