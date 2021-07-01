Editor: As we approach the Fourth of July, we need to contemplate where we are and where we come from. We need to be focused on the depth of man’s value.
Our greatest value as individuals is that which God places on us by the blood of Jesus Christ. The values are placed on us as Americans by the blood of our forefathers, for the sake of freedom of religion and its expression, a land of peace and joy.
America has been a place governed with Godly values, a nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.
We have been pulling away from “under God,” his absolute truth. We are allowing ourselves to be indoctrinated to accept relative truth, which is no truth at all, but suits individual selfishness rather than selflessness.
We can no longer be a nation under God, indivisible. The revolt against God and his blessings is evident by the choices that are being made still in the name of freedom yet that are leading to division and hatred. It’s no longer America, “Land that I love.” It will pass away like all other godless societies and their nations.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"...which God places on us by the blood of Jesus Christ." What about the millions of true Americans who do not accept Jesus Christ nor his blood? Oh that's right, only "christians" are allowed to be represented in Amerika.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.