Editor: For the past four years, President Donald Trump has been the object of scapegoating. This process, as ineffective as it has been, only served to bring attention to such a practice. The dysfunctional practice by the Democrats trying to take down the president with false premeditated judgment, falsehood and accusations that they could not prove to be truthful. Such a conformity becomes a mob and the results which we have been seeing in our streets in particular states governed by Democrats. The Democrat party no longer represents the values so many of us esteemed to be honorable and worthy of support. We sincerely need to reappraise our position of support.
Our values need not be overcome by those who would obstruct the wheels of progress in favor of their private agenda, not the good of the nation. I am certain that the real Dems will resolve to purge their party so that it may rise again to the needs of our wonderful country. It is time to get behind the only man who has the ability and the guts to face the world and lead. May other people see the false leadership of their countries and rise up to the God-given right to love and to serve. We need more love and less hate. There is no question as to the direction of President Trump, his love of America and all of her people.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
