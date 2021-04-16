Editor: The speed at which this pandemic is changing our very existence all of the world is the curtain bearer that reveals or conceals the essence of life as we know it; both spiritual and political. It reveals a cloud of evil that cannot hide but reveals the hearts of men in their lack of faith and trust.
The confusion and depression of those without faith or trust have led to so many suicides. Leaders themselves are confused as to the proper course of action to follow. It has become commonplace to lie and be cavalier about it. No need for accountability. We need to be firm in our resolve not to criticize and complain but observe with patience to depose such individuals who seem to believe that power is a right and not a responsibility. Elections are only two years away and we have the ability to make things happen.
We are people created by God for God. Let us not lose sight of our vocation, our destiny as God intends it. We need not to be party members, but genuine Americans and lovers who will be selfless in time of need. God bless America. Prayer is our best weapon.
The fiasco of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., was an organized plot to prevent the last opportunity of the Republican Party to effectively challenge Biden’s right to the presidency. It gave just another opportunity to embarrass President Trump with still another attempt at impeachment. The Democrats had years of practice at allowing riots to go unchallenged and were shift the blame onto the president and they did just that. How quickly dear old Nancy cried “impeach” once again!
Let us not be blinded by the multi standard of law enforcement implemented by the power grabbers of our country. It is time to call a spade a spade and face the music before we all denied the opportunity to do so.
We need to wake up America to continue. It is beyond the time of defending our political parties but time to take them to task for their deceit and effort to take over our country.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
The "fiasco" of 6 January was fully orchestrated by the twice-impeached, lying, crook in an attempt to destroy what has virtually always been the peaceful transfer of power because the maniacal man-child does not comprehend the concept of "losing" - something he has actually done all of his life His only "wins" have come through cheating and lying.
No matter how many times dim-bulbs whine the hundreds of hours of video evidence prove it was the losers ignorant minions who disgraced our most sacred building. And I revel in watching each of these disgusting fools being arrested, tried and jailed - hopefully for long, long sentences. Each them should face a murder charge along with anything else that can be piled on seditionists.
