Editor: The call to love seems to be unanswered. We seem to forget what and who love is. Love matters and all who profess they really want to matter, need to do it in love.
Hate seems to be hiding where love ought to be and we fail to stand up to it and call it what it is.
Many of us call ourselves Christian in name only. We allow hatred, greed, power, sex and self-righteousness to prevail. Far from behaving as Jesus calls us all to live.
We allow ourselves to be distracted by earthy pleasures. Rather than seeing the awesomeness of God his magnificent creation and of his desire to relate to us as individuals. In this unbelievable manifestation of nature here in Lake Havasu City and its surroundings, how often do we take the time to thank God? And to apply ourselves to the greatness he calls us all to be a part of. Not just to observe, but to be the significance of God as he intends us all to be.
God created us; body and soul. Our humanity alone is not enough on its own, we need an interdependence of body and souls to achieve the totality that god intended us all to be, his love, reflected in each other.
One of the things I’ve missed in this period of pandemic is the smiles, the reaction on people’s faces. Those whom I don’t know by name, but miss their presence in church. Just something I did not realize I would miss until I did. There is no need to wait for a political resolution to live our way of life. We need to live our way of life that a fair political resolution may take place.
If there is a need to wait for a revolution to take place, it needs to be within ourselves. Then, maybe, we can get things right in our politics. We all need to stop and listen. We needed to be reminded, or remind ourselves that to truly have self-worth, we need to be all that we can be.
Daniel Tondre
Lake Havasu City
