Editor: On Saturday May 21, you published an article regarding a domestic abuse shelter.
This article had several misleading claims which, as Board President of HAVEN Family Resource Center, I must address:
HAVEN (Havasu Abuse Education Network) Family Resource Center is a non-profit family advocacy center which has been providing a safe environment for families in need to access since 2001.
Dedicated to improving the quality of victim services through education, training and advocacy, HAVEN Family Resource Center has been providing on-site and on-scene comprehensive services to victims of sexual assault, child and elder abuse, domestic violence, other person crimes and all other crisis situations since its inception. Staff is available 365 days per year 24 hours a day.
HAVEN Family Resource Center is the only fully accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance and the Arizona Child and Family Advocacy Center Network as well the AZ Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence in Lake Havasu City.
HAVEN is the only Walk-in Crisis Center in Mohave County. All services are provided by trained and licensed professionals. HAVEN is the only resource for all victims of domestic or sexual abuse, regardless of gender.
HAVEN is a nonprofit agency. Funding is received from state and federal grants, as well as from generous donations from service clubs and individuals.
Because of staff training, experience, and accreditations; HAVEN is contracted by Lake Havasu City and surrounding law enforcement agencies to provide victims services.
In addition to crisis services, HAVEN also oversees the Mohave County Child Abuse Prevention Councils, which provides Community Outreach and Education, the Food 4 Kidz Program, and other educational services to better meet the needs of the community.
Should you wish to learn more about HAVEN, please call 928-505-3153 to ask your questions or schedule a tour.
While HAVEN welcomes civic involvement and charitable ventures, some services are best left to professionals. HAVEN is ready to provide professional services we are hoping you never need.
Danielle Ahrens, board president
H.A.V.E.N Family
Resource Center.
