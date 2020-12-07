Editor: World AIDS Day was Dec. 1. This is a time to think about our residents with HIV who call Mohave County home.
They are our neighbors, colleagues and relatives, yet 90% go without life-saving treatment for HIV. What can we do?
We can help end the HIV epidemic in our community by knowing our HIV status and getting tested for HIV, educating ourselves on the basics about HIV, and ending HIV stigma through our words and actions.
The Mohave County Public Health Nursing Department offers testing services at all three of our locations – Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman.
For more information, email Danielle.Lagana@mohavecounty.us and follow @MCPHHIV on Instagram.
To set up a free appointment for confidential HIV testing, text or call 928-260-6757.
Danielle Lagana, community health education specialist
Mohave County Department of Public Health
