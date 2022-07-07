Editor: Why are illegal fireworks allowed to be sold in our city? Only ground fireworks and sparklers are allowed, yet everything was exploding around me last night until midnight!
Pets and small children are terrified! Why wasn’t there enforcement of local laws? I understand the Lake Havasu City Police Department is overworked, but dealers should be shut down!
Darlene M. Fox
Lake Havasu City
