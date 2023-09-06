Editor: Mr. Miles, like other notable liberals who constantly share their biased rhetoric in this paper, seems to have the usual convenient memory loss that appears to plague others of his ilk. In his response to Mr. Licher he forgets that over the past several months the IRS purchased 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to add to it’s 5 million round stockpile. Also, their inventory of thousands of weapons have increased as a result of recent purchases. I guess we’re supposed to believe that all the new hires (87,000) are to replace retiring pencil pushing programmers. Another interestingly quandary is why would those new IRS hires be at a gun range for weapons and tactics training where one of the newbies shot and killed another prompting an FBI investigation? There are articles with photos confirming that incident plus other photos of newbies in tactical gear practicing forced urban entry tactics. In closing, a lot of government agencies are creating/expanding their own police forces under the direction of appointed and not elected officials. But then again, I guess this is the Build Back Better that Mr. Miles and his ilk seem to be advocating.
Dave Chapman
(4) comments
Hey Ol' Fred... Trump pays exactly the amount of taxes he's liable for.
Before you start spouting off Trump pays almost zero taxes and uses creative loopholes, etc., etc.
Why haven't the Democrats fixed this problem they claim Trump is abusing?
I'm almost sure I heard Hillary complain to and about Trump not paying his fair taxes during the debates.
He told Hillary he was only using the same loopholes she does!
OMG... The look on her face was priceless!! She puckered up on that one.
And... that's why you gotta love Trump!!
Hmm... I wonder if the Illegals are going to have to pay taxes on the $2200.00 a month they get from "US" the American taxpayers. Sheeesh... That's more than most people's S.S. check.
I wonder if a free phone and housing are considered Tax Credits?
Even Sanctuary City Eric Adams is claiming enough is enough!!
“a lot of government agencies are creating/expanding their own police forces under the direction of appointed and not elected officials” Yup, this has happened a lot throughout history. Let’s see, Nazi Germany had the “Geheime Staatspolizei “ or Gestapo, Fascist Italy had “Orva” or “Organization for vigilance and repression against anti Fascism” The East Germans had the “Stasi”, Soviet Russia the KGB, Imperial Japan had “Kempeitai”, heck the Roman Empire had the “Pretorian Guard”! Now coming to neighborhood near you an armed and ready IRS. [thumbdown] [ohmy][sad][unsure] Deaton
Most of us just pay our taxes and don't worry about how many IRS agents there are. I am guessing the reason the republicans are so worried is that many, like trump, who pay almost zero taxes are worried that some of their creative loop holes will be uncovered and they will have to pay like the rest of us. The average family has zero concerns.
Fred so glad you pay your taxes. Now why don't you spend some of your money on supporting those illegal invaders that your fearless leader has let in. These invaders are now being allowed to work in our country taking jobs from real Americans. You do see what cities like NY are paying, it's in the millions and their leaders are crying for help from Biden but what does he do he goes on another vacation. Besides Ohio is still waiting for him to grace them with his presence. But he got an ear full from the good people of Hawaii and Florida when he showed his face there. Bet you didn't see the news about that. Biden is a total failure and has put this country in a bad way. The open border policy is enough to impeach him as he swore an oath to protect the country from our enemies. He has failed miserably at everything he has touched in his pathetic 40 plus years sucking off the public teet. So dig into your wallet and send some of your money to help Joey out. Got your EV yet.
