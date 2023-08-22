Editor: In April 2023, I received notice from Frontier Communications that my internet service price was increasing. I had been told that this would not happen. I called Frontier and they said that it was a mistake and it would not go up. When I got my July statement on July 25th, the price was increasing from $49.99 per month to $64.99 per month. I again called and was told “we have price increases.” I told him that customers have price increases on everything also.
I advised therm to cut my service at that time. They text me a shipping label and I shipped their equipment back to them that day. On Aug. 11, Frontier took $64.99 from my account and I again called them. They said that I had the service for eight days of their billing cycle and I would have to pay the entire month for the eight days I had service. Then on Aug. 18, I got an email saying they were billing me $53.95. I again called and was told that it was for “restocking fee” for the equipment I sent back.
(2) comments
Who does Frontier think they are? Suddenlink or something?
Bob, you nailed it! That is exactly what I was thinking as I read Mr. Plotner's letter.
Jim
