Editor: I’ve had it! Anyone out there who still believes SARS-CoV-2 virus and covid-19 illness are a political hoax or just seasonal influenza must have an IQ number that matches their belt size!
Stores in Bullhead City, Arizona, now display a sign that says, “NO MASK, NO SERVICE”.
Citizens who don’t get service scream obscenities at check-out employees as if they are solely responsible for this common-sense proclamation.
Thank you, Mayor Tom Brady, and the Bullhead City Council! SARS-CoV-2 virus seems to be a whole different critter from what virologists have dealt with in the past.
It mysteriously causes many disparate and sometimes deadly disease conditions in patients of all ages regardless of their overall health condition.
Face masks and social distancing are the only disease interventions any of us have. Masks are certainly not 100% effective but do provide some protection.
Let’s go over this one more time:
• Wear a face mask “properly” when in stores; that means mouth and nose covered
• Maintain 6 feet distance from anyone especially indoors
• Don’t shake hands; do fist bumps or nothing at all
• Wash your hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds frequently
• If you can’t wash your hands carry and use 70% rubbing alcohol sanitizer especially after leaving a store; allow it to air dry on your hands
This pandemic will continue if we allow it to keep infecting other people. It’s just that simple!
Dave Pote
Mohave Valley
