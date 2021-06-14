Editor: I just wanted to say how beautiful your bridge is and it was world famous in London and it is still world famous as the Havasu London Bridge and you should be very proud.
I think Robert McCulloch was a visionary. I have a baluster from the London Bridge. I’m English and was an architectural antique dealer over there and fell in love with this baluster from the first time I saw it and I was privileged to inherit years later.
I have owned it for many years and it has been with me through my travels.
When I moved to Florida I had the crazy idea of going on a road trip to your bridge and having a photo taken with it’s brothers and sisters, but now it looks like I’m moving on again and if I can afford to keep it, it will come with me to Asia and maybe later France for my retirement. I think this baluster must be the most traveled one of all of them.
Dave Potts
North Port, Florida
