Editor: The 2020 Presidential election has been held and the essential results are known. Joseph Biden will become the President of the United States on January 20th, 2020. Kamala Harris will become his Vice President. The country will, once again, have a new administration in power and we will all have adjustments to make as to what that entails.
Here in Mohave County, there are large groups of people who are as bummed out about the above information as I was on Nov. 9, 2016 ,at the then-situation. While I think the Trump administration has had a negative effect on this country, we have made it through that experience just as we were told we would. I believe we are probably a more mature country, in the whole, for the experience.
We are now a divided county. I think the division is more one of ideology and loyalty than a division on actual issues. We all want better educations for our children and grandchildren. We all want the roads to be smoother and the internet to be more reliable. We all want people to be warm at night and cared for when they are sick. We all want adequate and stable markets for our farm and manufactured goods. We all want to be treated with respect regardless of where or to whom we were born.
To my Republican friends: I am not a traitor or communist because I belong to the Democratic Party. We do not have a lot of worldly goods, but we have enough investments affected by the Dow Jones average that no self-respecting party commissar would accept our application. To my Progressive Democratic friends: I am willing to accept practical solutions short of your highest aspirations. To everyone: If we are willing to address the problems, this American experiment can and will work.
Dave Tinnell
Lake Havasu City
Sadly Typhoid Donnie is proving he is not done with his efforts to destroy our nation in the next two months.
Uncover and Prosecute Corruption and Fraud at "ALL" Cost
