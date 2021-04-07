Editor: I am writing this on the 14th day since my wife and I received our second covid-19 vaccination. One year ago, today, the meeting I was scheduled to attend that night was called off due to concerns about spreading the covid disease. We are resuming, gradually, our schedules and look forward to when we, our families and friends can realistically resume our activities without undue health concerns. That day has not come yet, but we have faith it will soon.
On some days we can only see the restrictions to our movements and associations. On other days we come to the realization that this has also been a year of growth. We have discovered weekly meals in the park with friends. We have discovered dozens of new topics to discuss, books to read, and tv shows to watch. We have discovered and traveled essentially all the paved roads in Lake Havasu City and its suburbs. We have discovered new electronic connections with family and friends. (We Zoomed to our first full family gatherings in years at Thanksgiving and Christmas.) I have discovered new avenues for my family history project. Rosemary has discovered that overseeing the business of a church is a taxing and rewarding task. We discovered Arizona could send its electoral college votes to a Democrat. We discovered Kelli really did not like that. We discovered that this virus does not care who you are; who your parents were; where you work or worship; or what your politics are.
Could the USA have done better? Of course. One has only to look at the infection rates and death rates for other major countries to reach that conclusion. Could Arizona have done better at opening and closing businesses and schools? That debate will continue being held on this page of this newspaper for the foreseeable future. Could Lake Havasu City have done better at distributing the vaccine? Only on the margins. The problem has been volume not skills. Have we learned anything to help us the next time? We can only hope so for there surely will be a next time.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
“One has only to look at the infection rates and death rates for other major countries to reach that conclusion.” Yep, and why did the trump virus spread like wildfire? Perhaps because the dumbest man to ever hold public office lied to the American people and said this about COVID;
“It’s just affecting Democrat cities and Democrat states. “
“It’s safe to reopen. “
“It’s going to disappear in April (2020), when it gets warm.”
“Wearing a mask is a personal choice. “
“Even the CDC guidelines say masks aren’t necessary.”
“It’s a hoax. “
“We have it contained.”
“It’s going to disappear.”
As we face yet another surge in cases this still remains true -
To abolish mask-wearing laws in some States while the rest of the Nation keeps theirs is like designating a “urinate here” section in a swimming pool
