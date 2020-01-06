Editor: On 22 Jan 1973, the Supreme Court of the United States issued its opinion in the Roe v Wade case. We, as a people, have been re-arguing that case for the last 47 years. This month, there will be demonstrations for and against the findings on the case. People will passionately put forth their views. That is pretty much American democracy in action.
My views are simple and well known: termination of a pregnancy is a private matter for a woman to decide with the advice and counsel of her chosen doctor. As a male (aging more than I want), I have absolutely no role in this decision.
There are men who do not agree with me. The current president of the United States became a vocal opponent of abortion sometime in the 2014 – 2015-time frame. Like many other things, it is difficult to determine Mr. Trump’s level of conviction on this issue. We do know that there were times he supported the right to choose, but consistency is not his strong suit. He now understands that his standing with a significant portion of his base depends upon that opposition. That is a sufficient reason for him to maintain his boisterous public position despite whatever he might now or in the past choose if the choice involved a woman in his family or social circle. To all the women who will be faced with that choice this year, you have the support of millions of us whatever you decide. We have the understanding that your choice is not our business.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
Will stated, Dave. When it comes to men sticking their noses into this very personal and private decision I am reminded of the following -
Woman to man, “If you want to stop abortions maybe you should consider a vasectomy.”
Man’s response, “Don’t tell me what to do with my body!”
