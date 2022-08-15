Editor: Mr Rich Macke, president and publisher of Today’s News Herald, published an article on Sunday (Aug. 14, “The Bidens). In the article he used the names of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Beau Biden, John Kerry and Barack Obama in describing a series of financial matters Mr. Macke seems to think were either unethical or perhaps criminal. In one paragraph, he says Hunter Biden is not in prison and follows that statement with the sentence “Thanks, dad.” What Mr. Macke did not provide us was a description of what the five named individuals did that was unethical or criminal. Now, Today’s News Herald is Mr. Macke’s newspaper and he certainly is entitled to chose what he prints whether I like it or not. On the other hand, he is a presenter of facts. Perhaps he could give us the facts that makes Hunter Biden being out of prison a bad thing. It is kind of a basic idea that you cannot defend yourself unless you know what you are accused of doing.
