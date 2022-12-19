Editor: A few weeks ago, I said Trump and Lake had opened themselves up to any criticism anyone wanted to make.
Little did I imagine that Trump would license electronic trading cards in order to milk yet more money from his dwindling supply of rabid followers.
To be fair, Trump does much better when he licenses his name and/or likeness to firms run by others than when he and his boys try to run businesses themselves.
The kicker on this deal is that Trump now claims he is the greatest president in US history. In his mind, Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and both the Roosevelts do not measure up to his accomplishments. Imagine the number of high school history books that must now be rewritten.
Lake on the other hand is just going off script if she ever had a script.
It is bad enough that she called Arizonans in general and Republicans who managed the 2022 election in Maricopa county bastards.
She continued her talk to describe herself as a b***h. Now I understand she wants election officials thrown in jail on her say so without evidence. Maybe she should think better of herself and others.
I hope the average Republican in Arizona is beginning to have visions of what their party could contribute to the people of Arizona if they wanted to join the real political process.
On the other hand, I can almost feel the swelling of pride and admiration now filling the hearts of Kelli Ward and Sonny Borrelli as they strive to continue to degrade and eliminate the election system of Arizona. In all these people’s minds, democracy sucks.
