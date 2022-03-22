Editor: One can believe that former President Trump, Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward and State Senator Sonny Borrelli know that their statements concerning Trump winning the 2020 Presidential Election are utterly false and without any factual basis. Yet, they continue to make those statements.
However, one could otherwise believe that despite all the evidence, Trump, Ward and Borelli actually believe what they are saying. One situation describes lying; the other describes delusions.
My pick is lying since I know how to deal with that.
Delusion in political leaders is a very disturbing thought about a very dangerous situation.
I believe we can observe those individuals and make rational decisions about the policies and facts involved without having to automatically resort to enmity and rancor.
My position on the three individuals mentioned above is not supported by a considerable percentage of Lake Havasu City. That is ok as is the robust political debate that is evident in this newspaper.
It is not OK for me to claim that this or that person is unpatriotic, an undeserving citizen, or dishonorable because they disagree with me. It is also ok for me to be friends and respect individuals who I unalterably disagree on political matters.
I do not know most of the regular letter writers.
Thus, I do not know if I would like them at all if we met. I do know Lou Wilbur and have for a number of years.
I believe he is an honest and honorable man. I hope he considers me a friend. I also think his political philosophy and his positions on political issues are bonkers. That is ok. He believes his side will win. I believe that in the long run my side will win. It is possible to respect others.
Dave Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.